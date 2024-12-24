LeBron James Made Los Angeles Lakers History Against Pistons
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Detroit Pistons (at home).
During the first half, LeBron James made Lakers history by moving ahead of five-time NBA Champion Derek Fisher (846) for second on the team's all-time three-pointers list.
The only player left for James to pass will be Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant (1,827).
Via Daniel Starkand of LakersNation: "With his first 3-pointer tonight versus Detroit, LeBron James passed Derek Fisher (846) into second place all-time in Lakers history.
1. Kobe Bryant (1,827)
2. LeBron James (847)
3. Derek Fisher (846)"
James had nine points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 3/4 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018.
He is in his 22nd season (and seventh with the Lakers).
The 39-year-old entered play with averages of 23.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "King lets it reign 👑
LeBron secures his spot at second place for made threes in Lakers History."
James led the Lakers to the NBA Championship in 2020 (and the Western Conference finals in 2023).
However, they have also missed the NBA playoffs twice in his first six seasons.
Following their showdown with Detroit, the Lakers will visit the Golden State Warriors on Christmas in San Francisco.