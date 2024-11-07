LeBron James Made NBA History In Grizzlies-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angels Lakers are facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
LeBron James is now the sixth player in NBA history to appear in 1,500 regular season games.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for becoming the 6th player in NBA history to reach 1,500 GAMES PLAYED!"
James came into the evening with averages of 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in seven games.
He will turn 40 next month but still remains among the best players in the NBA.
The Lakers are 4-3 in their first seven games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 115-103.
James finished the loss with 20 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 7/16 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Following the Grizzlies, the Lakers will conclude their road trip and return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in Los Angeles.
Via ClutchPoints: "LeBron James is 39 years old, Kevin Durant is 36 years old.
Year 22 for The King.
Year 18 for KD.
And BOTH are leading the NBA in fastbreak points with 39 apiece just 2 weeks into the season"
James was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of high school.
The four-time NBA Champion has also spent time with the Miaimi Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).