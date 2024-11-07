Fastbreak

LeBron James Made NBA History In Grizzlies-Lakers Game

LeBron James made NBA history in Wednesday's game.

Oct 30, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angels Lakers are facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

LeBron James is now the sixth player in NBA history to appear in 1,500 regular season games.

Via The NBA: "Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for becoming the 6th player in NBA history to reach 1,500 GAMES PLAYED!"

James came into the evening with averages of 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in seven games.

He will turn 40 next month but still remains among the best players in the NBA.

Nov 4, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles on Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Lakers are 4-3 in their first seven games of the new season.

They most recently lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 115-103.

James finished the loss with 20 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 7/16 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Following the Grizzlies, the Lakers will conclude their road trip and return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in Los Angeles.

Via ClutchPoints: "LeBron James is 39 years old, Kevin Durant is 36 years old.

Year 22 for The King.
Year 18 for KD.

And BOTH are leading the NBA in fastbreak points with 39 apiece just 2 weeks into the season"

James was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of high school.

The four-time NBA Champion has also spent time with the Miaimi Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).

