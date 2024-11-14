LeBron James Made NBA History In Grizzlies-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 128-123 to improve to 7-4 in their first 11 games.
LeBron James finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal while shooting 13/22 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
James made NBA history with his stellar performance.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James is the oldest player to record three straight triple doubles (39 years, 319 days old).
The previous record was held by LeBron James (34 years, 310 days old)."
James off to an excellent start to the season with averages of 24.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 45.9% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron in November:
35 PTS | 12 REB | 14 AST
19 PTS | 10 REB | 16 AST
21 PTS | 12 REB | 13 AST
39 PTS | 7 REB | 6 AST
20 PTS | 8 REB | 11 AST
27 PTS | 6 REB | 10 AST
Year 22."
The Lakers are the sixth seed in the Western Conference (and also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
As for the Grizzlies, they dropped to 7-5 in their first 12 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.