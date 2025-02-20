LeBron James Made NBA History In Hornets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Charlotte Hornets (at home).
LeBron James is playing in his 1,541st regular season game, which ties Hall of Famer Vince Carter for third on the all-time list.
Following Carter, the next player for James to pass will be Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,560).
James came into the night with outstanding averages of 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 48 games.
At 40, he is still among the best 25 players in the league (and just made his 21st straight NBA All-Star Game).
The Lakers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season over the previous month.
They went into the break as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record.
In addition, the Lakers have won eight out of their last ten games.
James got off to a strong start to Wednesday's showdown.
Via Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times: "LeBron James, 8 points in 3 minutes on 3/3 shooting"
James was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of high school.
He has spent 22 seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat (and Lakers).
As for Carter, he played 22 seasons for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Susn.
The NBA legend retired after the 2019-20 season (as a member of the Hawks).