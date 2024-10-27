LeBron James Made NBA History In Kings-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, LeBron James led the Los Angles Lakers to a 131-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
The 39-year-old was brilliant, as he finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds, ten assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes.
He also made NBA history in several different ways.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James is the first player in NBA history to record a double-double in their 22nd season."
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James is the first player in NBA history to record a single quarter with:
15+ PTS
5+ REB
5+ AST
100% FG
He did it in the 4th quarter in Year 22 👑"
James continues to impress NBA fans in every way possible.
Through his first three games, the four-time NBA Champion is averaging 23.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.
The Lakers are also a perfect 3-0 under new head coach JJ Redick (with victories over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Kings).
Following their victory over the Kings, the Lakers will now head to Arizona to face off against the Suns on Monday evening.
James is in his seventh season playing for the franchise.
James was trending all over social media for his performance.
One person who sent out a post was Kendrick Perkins.
Perkins wrote: "Old Senior Citizen Bron is putting on a MF Clinic right now on a Back to Back!!! God Bless America"