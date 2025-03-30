LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Grizzlies Game
LeBron James made NBA history during Saturday's game.
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.
LeBron James had eight points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 3/8 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by becoming the first player to ever reach 42,000 career points.
James came into the night with averages of 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Published |Modified