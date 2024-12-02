LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Jazz Game
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers played a close game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
They were able to stop the Jazz from attempting a shot on the last possession to hold on for a 105-104 victory.
LeBron James finished with 27 points, five rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks.
He also made NBA history.
Via Ballislife.com: "LeBron put up 27 PTS, 14 AST and joined Kareem as the only players in NBA history with 15,000 field goals!
FIELD GOALS (GAMES)
Kareem: 15,837 (1,560)
LeBron: 15,008 (1,512)
Malone: 13,528 (1,476)
Wilt: 12,681 (1,045)
MJ: 12,192 (1,072)"
James has had a tough time shooting the basketball over the previous three games.
In that span, he has shot 0/15 from the three-point range.
His next made three-pointer will be historic.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron tonight:
27 PTS
5 REB
14 AST
2 BLK
0-9 3P
One three away from passing Kyle Korver in all-time threes."
Despite the shooting slump, the future Hall of Famer is having an incredible season considering he will turn 40 at the end of the month.
James has averages of 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in his first 20 games.
The Lakers improved to 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Monday evening against Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves in Minnesota.