LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Jazz Game

LeBron put up 27 PTS, 14 AST and joined Kareem as the only players in NBA history with 15,000 field goals!



FIELD GOALS (GAMES)

Kareem: 15,837 (1,560)

LeBron: 15,008 (1,512)

Malone: 13,528 (1,476)

Wilt: 12,681 (1,045)

MJ: 12,192 (1,072) pic.twitter.com/BundrQITcJ