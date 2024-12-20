LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Kings Game
On Thursday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in Sacramento playing the Kings.
During the game, James made incredible NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played.
Via ESPN: "LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most regular season minutes played 👑
Timeless ⏳"
James will turn 40 on December 30, but he still remains a very productive player with averages of 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "LeBron just surpassed Kareem for the all-time lead in NBA regular season minutes played (57,447).
LeBron has long been the leader in postseason minutes - by a lot - with 11,858, ahead of No. 2 Tim Duncan's 9,370.
Combined, that's a remarkable 69,306 and counting."
While there will always be a debate about who the greatest players of all time are, there will never be a question about James being the superstar who wins the longevity award.
Since coming into the league in 2003, James has never had a bad season.
As for Abul-Jabbar, the Hall of Famer played 20 years for the Lakers (and Milwaukee Bucks).
His career averages were 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 1,560 games.
He also won six NBA Championships (five with the Lakers and one with the Bucks).