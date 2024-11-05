LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Pistons Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
The Lakers suffered a very surprising 115-103 loss to fall to 4-3 in their first seven games of the new season.
Despite the loss, LeBron James had another good game.
The four-time NBA Champion finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 7/16 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history to record back-to-back games with:
20+ PTS
10+ AST"
At 39, James is still among the best players in the NBA.
He had been coming off a game where he had 27 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes (the Lakers beat the Raptors by a score of 131-125).
James is now averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in seven games.
Following the Pistons, the Lakers will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
They will then return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.
As for the Pistons, they improved 3-5 in their first eight games.
Following the Lakers, they will visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday evening in North Carolina.