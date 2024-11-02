LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Raptors Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
The Lakers won by a score of 131-125 to improve to 4-2 in their first six games of the new season.
LeBron James finished with 27 points, six rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer also made NBA history.
Via NBA History: "LeBron James (39 years, 307 days) becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record 25+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 0 TOs in a game!
Previously: Steve Nash (38 years, 34 days)"
The 20-time NBA All-Star is off to an excellent start to the new season with averages of 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 44.1% from the three-point range in his first six games.
Following the Raptors, the Lakers will resume action on Monday night when they visit Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
They will then have one more game on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies (on Wednesday) before returning home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.
Via StatMamba: "Youngest player with a 25p/10a game:
— LeBron James (18y-355d)
Oldest player with a 25p/10a game:
— LeBron James (39-307d)"
James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh playing for the Lakers).
He has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).