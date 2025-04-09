LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Thunder Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
LeBron James is playing in his 1,560th career game, which ties Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for second on the all-time games played list.
James came into the night with averages of 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via The NBA: "LeBron James getting some major love on the road!
Lakers can clinch a playoff spot tonight with a win
LAL/OKC • 8pm/et • NBA League Pass"
The Lakers were also in Oklahoma City (on Sunday) when they beat the Thunder by a score of 126-99.
James put up 19 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/16 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire: "You can tell when LeBron is coming out to warm up lol. The Lakers side of fans cheering him on while the Thunder side of fans booing him"
James was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of high school.
He has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers over 22 seasons in the NBA.
His career averages (coming into the night) were 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range.