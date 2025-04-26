LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off at the Target Center for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
LeBron James had 38 points, ten rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 13/20 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in his first 37 minutes of playing time.
The future Hall of Famer also made NBA history.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LeBron James’ 35 points tonight are the most in NBA postseason history by a player past the age of 40. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record since 1987 when he scored 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, when L.A. beat the Boston Celtics to win the title"
James has still been one of the elite players in the NBA at 40.
In Game 2's 94-85 victory, the four-time NBA Champion put up 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON JAMES 3 STRAIGHT 3PM
HE'S ON FIRE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER!!!
Lakers/Timberwolves coming down to a thrilling conclusion in Game 3 on ESPN!"
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Minnesota).
Via StatMuse: "30-point playoff games:
123 — LeBron
109 — MJ
The only players in NBA history with more than 100."
James is in his 22nd season (and seventh with the Lakers).