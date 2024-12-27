LeBron James Made NBA History In Lakers-Warriors Game
LeBron James is always in one of the marquee NBA matchups on Christmas.
On Wednesday, he helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 115-113 victory over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The four-time MVP finished with 31 points, four rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Joe Pompliano: "The NBA says yesterday was its most-watched Christmas Day in five years.
• Viewership up 84% from 2023
• 5.25 million average viewers per game
The most-watched game of the day was the Lakers vs. Warriors at 7.76 million viewers."
James also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade for first on the all-time Christmas wins list.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving into FIRST all-time in wins on Christmas Day!"
James is averaging 23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via StatMuse on Wednesday: "LeBron tonight:
31 PTS
10 AST
2 STL
11-8 on Christmas."
The Lakers will now play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday (at home).
They will look to go for the season sweep, as they are 3-0 against the Kings so far.
James is in his 22nd NBA season (seventh with the Lakers).
He has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.