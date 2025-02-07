LeBron James Made NBA History In Los Angeles Lakers Win Over Warriors
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Lakers won by a score of 120-112.
LeBron James finished the win with 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 14/25 from the field and 6/9 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
James also made NBA history.
Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "LeBron joins Michael Jordan as the only player to score 40 points at the age of 40, surpassing the mark with a 3-pointer that gives LeBron 42 for the evening, alongside 17 rebounds and 7 assists."
James is still among the best 25 players in the NBA after turning 40 in December.
He came into the night with outstanding averages of 24.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post: "There are now two members of the NBA's 40/40 club (40+ points in a game at 40+ years old)
- Michael Jordan: 43 points for Wizards vs. Nets in 2003
- LeBron James: 42 points (& counting) for Lakers vs. Warriors in 2025"
With the win over Golden State, the Lakers improved to 30-19 in 49 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
On Saturday, the Lakers will resume action when they host the Indiana Pacers.