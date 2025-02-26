LeBron James Made NBA History In Mavs-Lakers Game
On Tuesday night, LeBron James and the Lakers are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles.
James had five points, one rebound and one steal while shooting 2/3 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first six minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron James has passed Ray Allen for the most games (1,148) with a made 3-pointer."
At 40, James still remains one of the top players in the NBA.
He entered the matchup with outstanding averages of 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 51 games.
The Lakers have also established themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record in 55 games.
Over the last ten games, the Lakers have gone 8-2 (and they have won two straight).
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Lakers are outscoring their opponents by 14.2 points per 100 possessions with Luka Doncic and LeBron James:
118.8 OffRtg (5th)
104.5 DefRtg (1st)
+14.2 NetRtg (1st)"
James was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of high school.
The future Hall of Famer has played 22 seasons for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers (and Lakers).
Following the Mavs, the Lakers will remain at home to host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night in Los Angeles, California.