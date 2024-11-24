LeBron James Made NBA History In Nuggets-Lakers Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Denver Nuggets (at home).
LeBron James had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/16 from the field in his first 30 minutes.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history with 1,500+ 10-PT GAMES!"
James only needs to score 10+ points in ten more games to pass Abdul-Jabbar for first on the list.
The 20-time NBA All-Star continues to play at an incredible level despite turning 40 next month.
He entered play with averages of 24.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 15 games.
In addition to his strong start, the Lakers have been among the best teams in a tough Western Conference.
They are 10-5 in their first 15 games, which has them as the fourth seed.
Before losing 119-118 to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the Lakers had won six games in a row.
James had 31 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block in the loss.
Via StatMamba on November 22: "Most 30/5/5 games in NBA history:
508 — LeBron James
360 — Oscar Robertson
288 — Michael Jordan"
Following the Nuggets, the Lakers will head on the road to visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Tuesday.
James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh with Los Angeles).