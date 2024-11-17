LeBron James Made NBA History In Pelicans-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the New Orleans Pelicans in Louisiana.
By playing in the game, LeBron James made incredible NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer has passed John Stockton for fifth on the all-time games played list.
Dirk Nowitzki, Vince Carter, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Robert Parish are the only players who remain in front of James.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "👑 LeBron passes John Stockton for 5th-most games played in NBA history."
Despite being in his 22nd season, James is still among the best players in the NBA.
He came into Saturday's game with averages of 23.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 44.6% from the three-point range in 12 games.
James is in his seventh season playing for the Lakers.
The Lakers are 8-4 in their first 12 games of the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference).
Following New Orleans, the Lakers will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz in California.
As for Stockton, he spent all 19 seasons of his legendary career with the Utah Jazz.
The Hall of Fame point guard had career averages of 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 1,504 regular season games.