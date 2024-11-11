LeBron James Made NBA History In Raptors-Lakers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Toronto Raptors in California.
The Lakers won by a score of 123-103 to improve to 6-4 in their first ten games.
They are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
LeBron James finished his night with 19 points, ten rebounds, 16 assists and one steal while shooting 6/14 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
He has now recorded a triple-double in two straight games.
At his age (39), James made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles."
James is off to an excellent start to the 2024-25 season.
The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 23.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 47.1% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James in November:
25.2 PPG
8.6 RPG
11.2 APG
54/50/87%
He’s 3rd in the NBA in assists this month."
The Lakers had a tough road trip where they went 1-4 in five games.
However, the team is now a perfect 5-0 on their home floor in Los Angeles.
Following the Raptors, the Lakers will resume action on Wednesday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.
As for the Raptors, they dropped to 2-9 in their first 11 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Following Los Angeles, the Raptors will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.