LeBron James Made NBA History In Raptors-Lakers Game

LeBron James played 35 minutes against the Raptors.

Ben Stinar

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Toronto Raptors in California.

The Lakers won by a score of 123-103 to improve to 6-4 in their first ten games.

They are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

LeBron James finished his night with 19 points, ten rebounds, 16 assists and one steal while shooting 6/14 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.

He has now recorded a triple-double in two straight games.

At his age (39), James made NBA history.

Via StatMamba: "LeBron James is the oldest player in NBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles."

James is off to an excellent start to the 2024-25 season.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 23.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 47.1% from the three-point range in nine games.

Via StatMamba: "LeBron James in November:

25.2 PPG
8.6 RPG
11.2 APG
54/50/87%

He’s 3rd in the NBA in assists this month."

The Lakers had a tough road trip where they went 1-4 in five games.

However, the team is now a perfect 5-0 on their home floor in Los Angeles.

Following the Raptors, the Lakers will resume action on Wednesday evening when they host the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nov 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks to Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

As for the Raptors, they dropped to 2-9 in their first 11 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

Following Los Angeles, the Raptors will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.