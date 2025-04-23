Fastbreak

LeBron James Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Lakers Game

LeBron James made NBA history during Tuesday's game.

Mar 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hug after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) by a score of 94-85.

LeBron James finished the win with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/19 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "LeBron in Game 2:

21 PTS
11 REB
7 AST

Only Shaq and Magic have more 20 PT double-doubles by a Laker in the playoffs."

James also made NBA history with his stat line.

Via @StatMamba: "LeBron James becomes the first 40-year-old in NBA history to have a playoff game with:

20+ PTS
10+ REB
5+ AST"

At 40, James still remains one of the elite players in the NBA.

He finished the regular season with averages of 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Via Legion Hoops: "A 40-year-old LeBron James just played 40 MINUTES in the playoffs tonight.

The definition of longevity."

With Tuesday's victory, the Lakers have now tied up the first-round series at 1-1.

They are 32-11 in 43 games on their home floor at Crypto.com Arena.

Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night at the Target Center in Minnesota.

LeBron James
Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) during the fourth quarter of game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

James is in his seventh season playing for the Lakers.

They won the 2020 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

