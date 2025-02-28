LeBron James Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 111-102 (at home).
LeBron James finished with 33 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James since All-Star break:
30.2 PPG
10.6 RPG
5.8 APG
55/42/82%
First player in NBA history to record 5-straight games with 25+ PTS at age 40."
James still remains one of the elite players in the NBA at 40.
He is averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebonuds and 8.7 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "LeBron James in February:
29.4 PPG
10.2 RPG
7.3 APG
55.3% FG
45.8% 3PT
Lakers have gone 9-2."
The Lakers are having a very strong season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-21 record in 57 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
On Friday night, the Lakers will resume action when they host Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "LeBron, Luka and Reaves scored or assisted on 102 points for the Lakers tonight 🔥
The Timberwolves scored 102 points as a team."
At home, the Lakers are 21-7 in 28 games.