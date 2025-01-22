LeBron James Made NBA History In Wizards-Lakers Game

The Lakers beat the Wizards, 111-88, to go 23-18 at the halfway mark of the season. Anthony Davis 29p 16r 5a; LeBron 21p 13a 10r; Reaves 16p on 5-of-15 shooting 8a; Finney-Smith 16p on 6-of-8.



LAL hosts the defending champs, BOS, on Thursday.