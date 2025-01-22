LeBron James Made NBA History In Wizards-Lakers Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Washington Wizards (at home).
They won the game by a score of 111-88.
LeBron James finished his night with 21 points, ten rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/18 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA History: "LeBron James (40yr, 23d) joins Karl Malone as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double at age 40 or older!"
James is having another incredible season (despite turning 40 last month).
He is averaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "LeBron James has his ninth triple-double of the season: 21 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists."
With the win, the Lakers are now 23-18 in 41 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Wizards, the Lakers will host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
At home, they are 15-6 in the 21 games they have played in Los Angeles.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers beat the Wizards, 111-88, to go 23-18 at the halfway mark of the season. Anthony Davis 29p 16r 5a; LeBron 21p 13a 10r; Reaves 16p on 5-of-15 shooting 8a; Finney-Smith 16p on 6-of-8.
LAL hosts the defending champs, BOS, on Thursday."