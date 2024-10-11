LeBron James Makes Behind-The-Back Pass To D'Angelo Russell In Lakers Preseason Game
On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played their third preseason game when they visited the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
The Lakers had come into the night with an 0-2 record, but they were able to win by a score of 107-102 to get their first victory of the preseason.
During the first half, LeBron James made an excellent pass to D'Angelo Russell that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "LBJ with the behind-the-back dime to DLo!"
The NBA also posted a clip showing how the duo works on that exact play during practice.
Via The NBA: "We knew we’d seen this before... From practice to the game! #LakersAllAccess"
James finished the game with 11 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 4/11 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, Russell had six points, one rebound and six assists while shooting 3/10 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes.
The duo is heading into their third season together as teammates.
The Lakers will have three more preseason games against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
On October 22, they will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.
Last season, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.