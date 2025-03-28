LeBron James Makes Blunt Statement After Lakers-Bulls Game

BULLS WIN ON AN ELECTRIFYING SEQUENCE ⚡️



Patrick Williams triple with 10.3 seconds left.

Coby White for the lead with 6.1 seconds left.

Austin Reaves takes the lead back with 3.3 to go.

Josh Giddey hits the #TissotBuzzerBeater.



CLUTCH BASKETBALL AT ITS FINEST! pic.twitter.com/fPwP3IiVM1