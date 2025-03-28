LeBron James Makes Blunt Statement After Lakers-Bulls Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
The Lakers lost by a score of 119-117 (Josh Giddey made the game-winning shot as time expired).
Via The NBA: "BULLS WIN ON AN ELECTRIFYING SEQUENCE
Patrick Williams triple with 10.3 seconds left.
Coby White for the lead with 6.1 seconds left.
Austin Reaves takes the lead back with 3.3 to go.
Josh Giddey hits the #TissotBuzzerBeater.
CLUTCH BASKETBALL AT ITS FINEST!"
LeBron James had a turnover with less than ten seconds left (which led to a three-pointer for the Bulls).
After the game, James made an honest statement when he met with the media.
James: "Horrible turnover by myself. Bad miscommunication... Tip your hat if someone makes a game-winner from half-court."
James finished the loss with 17 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 8/20 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via Skip Bayless: "LeBron's careless in-bounds turnover opened the door for a quick 3 that put the Lakers in jeopardy."
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 44-29 in 73 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Bulls, the Lakers will play the final game of their road trip on Saturday night when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
On the road, they are 16-20 in 36 games away from Crypto.com Arena.