LeBron James Makes Blunt Steph Curry Comment After Los Angeles Lakers Beat Warriors
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
The Lakers won by a score of 118-108.
One of the biggest reasons for the victory was that they were able to hold Steph Curry scoreless in the second half.
Via Legion Hoops: "Steph Curry in the second half vs. Lakers:
0 points
0/8 FG
0/4 3P"
After the game, LeBron James was asked about how the Lakers slowed down Curry (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
James: "Just hope that he missed. It's Steph, man. You just hope that he miss. Put bodies in front of him, and you just hope that he miss."
Curry finished the loss with 13 points, one rebound, nine assists and two steals while shooting 4/17 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
There is no question that the two-time MVP had one of his worst games of the season.
Via Skip Bayless: "Man, what a shockingly uncharacteristic night for Steph Curry, who always lights up the Lakers. 4-17!? Didn't score in the 2nd half as Dubs fall below .500. LeBron is better at 40 than Steph is at 36."
On the other hand, James finished the win with 25 points, five rebounds, 12 assists and one steal while shooting 12/25 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers improved to 25-18 in 43 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.