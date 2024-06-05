Fastbreak

LeBron James Makes Bold Statement About Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla

LeBron James (Lakers) recently spoke about Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

Ben Stinar

Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has played 21 seasons in the NBA and is seen by many as a top-two player of all time.

Therefore, it's noteworthy whenever James gives his opinion on something in the league.

Recently, James made a bold statement about Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla (via Mind The Game Pod).

James: "This Joe Mazzulla guy is a f***ing genius."

Mazzulla is in his second season at the helm for Boston.

Last year, they reached the Eastern Conference finals, but lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in seven games.

The Celtics finished this season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).

May 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Payton Pritchard (11) from the sideline as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After beating the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds, the Celtics will face off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Game 1 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Boston.

The Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference finals six times over the previous eight seasons, but have been unable to win a title since 2008.

Therefore (despite their talented roster), Mazzulla would get a lot of credit if he is able to coach them to the NBA Championship.

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Pacers during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

As for James, he is coming off another excellent regular season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

