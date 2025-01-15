LeBron James Makes Bold Statement About Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best stories in the NBA through the first half of the 2024-25 season.
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke highly of his former team (h/t Legion Hoops).
James (via New Heights): "The Cavs look amazing right now. They got another opportunity. I hope they keep it going, they got an opportunity to do something special."
Right now, the Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-5 record in 39 games.
They have gone 9-1 over their last ten.
On Thursday, the Cavs will have a big showdown with the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Earlier this month, they beat the Thunder (at home) by a score of 129-122.
Via The NBA: "THE REMATCH. TOMORROW.
It was a historic matchup between the East No. 1 Cavaliers and West No. 1 Thunder last week... and now they will run it back Thursday night!
Donovan Mitchell and the 34-5 Cavs visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the 33-6 Thunder Thursday, 1/16 at 7:30pm/et on TNT."
Many fans will likley enjoy hearing James speak highly about his former team.
The four-time MVP had two stints with the Cavs.
During the 2016 season, he led them to the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.
James is in his seventh season playing for the Lakers.
He is averaging 23.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 34 games.