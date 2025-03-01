Fastbreak

LeBron James Makes Bold Statement After Clippers-Lakers Game

LeBron James met with the media after Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates the victory against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
On Friday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers by a score of 106-102.

James finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/21 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMamba: "LeBron James in February:

29.3 PPG
10.5 RPG
6.9 APG
55.5% FG
44.3% 3PT

Oldest player in NBA history to average 25+ PPG for a single month"

After the game, James made a bold statement when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).

James: "We're in a good place, but we're not comfortable at all. We haven't played our best game that we're capable of playing."

With the win over the Clippers, the Lakers are now 37-21 in 58 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak).

At home, the Lakers are an impressive 22-7 in 29 games.

Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

If James is correct, then the Lakers could end up being a title contender this season.

They are also just 1.0 games back of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the second seed.

On the other side, the Clippers dropped to 32-27 record in 59 games, which has them as the sixth seed.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday (also at Crypto.com Arena).

Feb 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

James is in his seventh year with the Lakers.

