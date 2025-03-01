LeBron James Makes Bold Statement After Clippers-Lakers Game
On Friday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers by a score of 106-102.
James finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 12/21 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James in February:
29.3 PPG
10.5 RPG
6.9 APG
55.5% FG
44.3% 3PT
Oldest player in NBA history to average 25+ PPG for a single month"
After the game, James made a bold statement when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
James: "We're in a good place, but we're not comfortable at all. We haven't played our best game that we're capable of playing."
With the win over the Clippers, the Lakers are now 37-21 in 58 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a five-game winning streak).
At home, the Lakers are an impressive 22-7 in 29 games.
If James is correct, then the Lakers could end up being a title contender this season.
They are also just 1.0 games back of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the second seed.
On the other side, the Clippers dropped to 32-27 record in 59 games, which has them as the sixth seed.
The two teams will meet again on Sunday (also at Crypto.com Arena).
James is in his seventh year with the Lakers.