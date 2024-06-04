Fastbreak

LeBron James Makes Brutally Honest Quote About Kyrie Irving That Went Viral

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) spoke about Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks).

Ben Stinar

Sep 28, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) during Cleveland Cavaliers media day at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving spent three seasons together on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They are one of the best duos in NBA history, and reached the Finals in all three of their seasons together (the Cavs won the 2016 title over the Golden State Warriors).

Recently, James made an honest statement about Irving during an episode of Mind the Game.

James: "There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. Sitting here watching it, I'm playing like so f***ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth or whatever the case may be. At the same time, I'm so f***ing mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore."

Irving is currently in the middle of an incredible run with the Dallas Mavericks.

They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.

However, few thought they would be a legitimate title contender.

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavs have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers (six games), Oklahoma City Thunder (six games) and Minnesota Timberwolves (five games) through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

This is Irving's first time in the NBA Finals since he was with James on the Cavs.

They will play the Boston Celtics (in the Finals) with Game 1 on June 6 in Massachusetts.

June 9, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) and forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter in game four of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As for James, he finished up his sixth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.

The Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).

