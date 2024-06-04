LeBron James Makes Brutally Honest Quote About Kyrie Irving That Went Viral
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving spent three seasons together on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
They are one of the best duos in NBA history, and reached the Finals in all three of their seasons together (the Cavs won the 2016 title over the Golden State Warriors).
Recently, James made an honest statement about Irving during an episode of Mind the Game.
James: "There was nothing on the basketball floor that Kyrie couldn't do. Sitting here watching it, I'm playing like so f***ing happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth or whatever the case may be. At the same time, I'm so f***ing mad at the same time that I am not his running mate anymore."
Irving is currently in the middle of an incredible run with the Dallas Mavericks.
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
However, few thought they would be a legitimate title contender.
The Mavs have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers (six games), Oklahoma City Thunder (six games) and Minnesota Timberwolves (five games) through the first three rounds of the playoffs.
This is Irving's first time in the NBA Finals since he was with James on the Cavs.
They will play the Boston Celtics (in the Finals) with Game 1 on June 6 in Massachusetts.
As for James, he finished up his sixth season with the Los Angeles Lakers, as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
The Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).