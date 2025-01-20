LeBron James Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Lakers-Clippers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the LA Clippers (at the Intuit Dome) by a score of 116-102.
LeBron James finished the loss with 25 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/20 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a very honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Reporter: "Can you give yourself more margin? Are there things that you can do some nights to make it easier?"
James: "Nah. That's how our team is constructed we don't have room for error."
Reporter: "How can you guys navigate the sort of mental demands of having to play close to perfect basketball?"
James: "We don't have a choice. That's the way our team is constructed... We have to play close to perfect basketball."
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 22-18 in their first 40 games, which still as them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are 8-12 in the 20 games they have played on the road.
James is in his 22nd season.
Yet, at 40, he is still among the best players in the NBA, with averages of 23.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Lakers will remain in Los Angeles to host Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.