LeBron James Makes Clear JJ Redick Statement After Controversial Decision
JJ Redick is coming off his first season at the helm for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The team had an excellent run during the regular season finishing as the third seed in the Western Confernece with a 50-32 record.
That said, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs in just five games.
Redick faced a lot of criticism for decisions such as playing his starters for the entire second half of Game 4.
Via NBA on ESPN (on April 30): "JJ Redick abruptly left the press conference after being asked whether he plans to rely on his Lakers assistant coaches for fourth-quarter substitutions."
Despite all of the ups and downs, LeBron James is on board with the team's coaching staff.
James (via Mind the Game): "None of us questioned it. None of us questioned JJ and the coaching staff for what happened... None of us looked at him or the coaching staff anyway. S**t, it was our fault we didn't come through."
James finished the series with averages of 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
At 40, he still remains one of the elite players in all of the NBA.
That said, James would have been unable to play if the Lakers had forced a Game 6.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin (on May 2): "Had the Lakers extended their series with the Wolves for Game 6 tonight in Minnesota, they would be without James and James’ record streak of 292 straight playoff games without sitting out would have been snapped"