LeBron James Makes Extremely Honest Statement After Making NBA History With Bronny
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played their second preseason game against the Phoenix Suns in Palm Springs, California.
While the Lakers lost by a score of 118-114, all the attention was on Bronny and LeBron James.
The rookie guard checked into the game during the first half, making history as he and LeBron are the first father-son duo ever to share an NBA floor together.
After the game, LeBron met with the media and made an extremely honest statement (h/t Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
LeBron: "The moment when we came out of the timeout, and he was picking up full-court, and I went up. My guy was taking the ball out, we kind of stood next to each other, I kind of looked at him, and it was like the matrix or something. It just didn't feel real."
LeBron led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 8/12 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in only 16 minutes of playing time.
Bronny had two rebounds in 13 minutes.
The Lakers are now 0-2 in the preseason, and they will continue action on Thursday evening with a matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
They have six total preseason games before they open up the regular season on October 22 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles, California.
Last season, the Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.