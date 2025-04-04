Fastbreak

LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Golden State Warriors

LeBron James spoke about the Golden State Warriors.

Ben Stinar

Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 123-116.

LeBron James finished the loss with 33 points, five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he was asked about the Warriors (who recently traded for Jimmy Butler).

James (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin): "I've been a part of them making big acquisitions to change their dynamic of their team before. I had to go against them when they added Kevin Durant. Jimmy Butler is great. He adds a toughness to them. He adds a Championship DNA type of guy. It's always the same. They always figure it out."

The Warriors are now 20-4 in the 24 games that Butler has been in the lineup.

While he had a quiet night (11 points), they were led by two-time MVP Steph Curry.

He went off for 37 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/21 from the field.

Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry to start April:

44.5 PPG
6.5 RPG
7.0 APG
8.0 3PM
50/52/96%
2-0 W/L"

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 46-30 in 76 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

NBA
Apr 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Warriors are the fifth seed with a 45-31 record in 76 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.