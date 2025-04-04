LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Golden State Warriors
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 123-116.
LeBron James finished the loss with 33 points, five rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he was asked about the Warriors (who recently traded for Jimmy Butler).
James (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin): "I've been a part of them making big acquisitions to change their dynamic of their team before. I had to go against them when they added Kevin Durant. Jimmy Butler is great. He adds a toughness to them. He adds a Championship DNA type of guy. It's always the same. They always figure it out."
The Warriors are now 20-4 in the 24 games that Butler has been in the lineup.
While he had a quiet night (11 points), they were led by two-time MVP Steph Curry.
He went off for 37 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/21 from the field.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry to start April:
44.5 PPG
6.5 RPG
7.0 APG
8.0 3PM
50/52/96%
2-0 W/L"
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 46-30 in 76 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are the fifth seed with a 45-31 record in 76 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.