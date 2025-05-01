LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About JJ Redick After Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, LeBron James had his 22nd NBA season come to a close.
The Los Angeles Lakers lost Game 5 to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 103-96.
LeBron James finished the loss with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 9/21 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
Via Real Sports: "LeBron James this postseason:
25.4 PPG
9.0 RPG
5.6 APG
3.8 STL + BLK
60.1% TS
Highest scoring series by a 40 y/o in NBA history."
After the game, James was honest about the team's head coach (JJ Redick) when he met with the media.
James: "I think JJ is gonna continue to grow. I thought he had a hell of a rookie campaign for a rookie coach. It's already hard being a rookie coach in the NBA, and it's a hell of a lot harder being a rookie head coach coaching the Lakers.... I thought he handled it extremely well. He just learned every single day. He held us accountable; he pushed us. I thought JJ and his coaching staff were great throughout the whole season."
Redick was hired with no prior coaching experience (he played 15 NBA seasons).
He helped lead the team to a 50-32 record, which had them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
If James returns next season, he will be going into his 23rd season (and eighth with the Lakers).