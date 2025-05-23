Fastbreak

LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Knicks Star Jalen Brunson

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) spoke about New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

Ben Stinar

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has established himself as one of the best players in New York Knicks history.

The Villanova legend has led the franchise to the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons (and they are currently in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years).

Via StatMuse: "Jalen Brunson in Game 1:

43 PTS
5 AST
15-25 FG

The first Knick ever with a 40-point game in the Conference Finals."

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about Brunson (via Mind the Game).

James: "The New York Knicks have built around Jalen Brunson on what his style is. Gritty guys, tough guys, long-wing guys and it's allowed him to be special at what he does... He's a three-level scorer. Being able to get to the paint, use is footwork, things of that nature... Guys who went to Villanova, and that's one thing they're gonna have and that's great footwork."

Brunson finished his third regular season with the Knicks averaging 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference after going 51-31.

They beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.

Feb 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks are currently down 0-1 to the Indiana Pacers after losing (in overtime) by a sore of 138-135.

Game 2 of the series will be on Friday night in New York.

