LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Mavs Star Cooper Flagg

NBA star LeBron James spoke about Cooper Flagg.

Cooper Flagg will be among the most watched rookies in recent NBA history.

The former Duke star was the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (last month) by the Dallas Mavericks.

Before the draft, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about Flagg (via Mind the Game).

James: "As the number one pick, the expectations are automatically put on you. It doesn't matter if there right or wrong... We're around the same age. I was 18 when I was drafted. I believe Cooper's 18... I personally think that he wants to be great. He had a hell of a year at Duke. A guy that can do so many different things out on the floor. Can play with the ball. Can play without the ball... He gets to join a team that's established."

Mavs (and NBA) fans will enjoy hearing James speak so highly of Flagg's situation.

He played two games for the Mavs at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Via Bleacher Report: "COOPER FLAGG DROPPED 31 PTS AGAINST THE SPURS AND NO. 2 PICK DYLAN HARPER 😤"

The Mavs are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs.

However, they have an extremely talented roster led by Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington and Naji Marshall.

Via @All_Things_Mavs: "Cooper Flagg’s second Summer League game:

- 31 points
- 4 rebounds
- 1 assist
- 1 block
- 10/20 FG
- 3/8 3P
- 8/13 FT
- 31 minutes

This kid is special."

Cooper Flagg
