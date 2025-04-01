LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) by a score of 120-119.
Despite the loss, Tyrese Haliburton put up 16 points, 18 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/16 from the field.
Via StatMuse: "Haliburton in March:
18 assists
11 assists
12 assists
15 assists
10 assists
10 assists
15 assists
12 assists
All-NBA?"
After the game, LeBron James was asked for his thoughts on Haliburton.
James (h/t James Boyd of The Athletic): "We seen him young in Sacramento and then he got the opportunity to come here and play for this organization... He's been able to thrive. Especially in this system with his fast pace... The more and more he plays the better and better he gets. Rese is just a cool dude, man. It was my first time ever hanging with him during the Olympics. I loved every moment of it. Just a really cool dude. Great family, too."
Haliburton is in his fifth NBA season.
He spent part of two seasons with the Sacramento Kings (before getting traded to Indiana).
Right now, the two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Pacers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-31 record in 75 games.
They are coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals.