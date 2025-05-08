Fastbreak

LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards

Lakers star LeBron James spoke about Anthony Edwards.

Ben Stinar

Mar 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hug after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Golden State Warriors.

They are coming off a series where they beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in just five games.

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In the latest episode of Mind The Game, James spoke about Edwards.

James: "He's improved... He's improved so much with his play-making. You've seen him make the jump. Just from last year's playoff run... He was super patient, even when we we're getting up in the gaps... I commend him. He grew throughout our series that I think is going to benefit him throughout the rest of this run."

Edwards finished the series against the Lakers with averages of 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) falls down after a collision with a Los Angeles Lakers player in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

While Edwards played well, he has shot poorly during Game 5 (against the Lakers) and Game 1 (against the Warriors).

Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards 3PT attempts over last 2 games:

Miss
Make
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss
Miss"

Edwards helped the Timberwolves finish as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

He is in his fifth season (all with Minnesota).

They currently trail the Warriors 0-1 in their second-round series with Game 2 on Thursday night in Minnesota.

