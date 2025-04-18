LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards is already one of the best ten players in the NBA (at just 23).
The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar has led the franchise to the NBA playoffs for four straight seasons.
On Saturday, they will play Game 1 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (in California).
Before the series begins, James spoke about Edwards.
James (h/t Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation): "Ant is amazing. Unbelievable basketball junkie. Loves to play the game of basketball. Great kid. All the success he's gotten so far throughout his young career has been awesome to see. He's put the work in."
James and Edwards spent a lot of time together this past summer (at the 2024 Olympics in Paris).
They helped Team USA win the Gold Medal over France.
Edwards finished the regular season with averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He is in his fifth year (all with the Timberwolves).
Via The NBA: "STAR POWER IN TIMBERWOLVES-LAKERS
6 players in NBA history have averaged 27+ PPG, 6+ RPG, & 5+ APG through their first 27 Playoff games...
Three of them are in the MIN-LAL series
Anthony Edwards
Luka Dončić
LeBron James
Tracy McGrady
Michael Jordan
Oscar Robertson"
Last season, Edwards helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004 (when Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).