LeBron James Makes Feelings Clear About Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton has proven himself as one of the best ten players in the NBA.
The Indiana Pacers guard currently has the team in their first NBA Finals since the 2000 season.
Before Game 1, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about Haliburton (via Mind The Game).
They spent the summer together with Team USA at the Olympics in Paris.
James: "Just a great person... Great kid... Every single day was the same person; joking, laughing, high spirited... You look at what is going on with the Pacers... You get it. You get why they are the the team they are and it starts with the head of the snake... Hali is one of them ones."
Haliburton and James helped lead Team USA to the Gold Medal over France.
The Pacers guard has the unique chance to win a Gold Medal and an NBA Championship in a 12-month period.
The Pacers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 111-110 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Despite scoring just 14 points, Haliburton made the game-winning shot with less than one second on the clock.
Via ESPN: "OVERRATE THAT.
Tyrese Haliburton has hit FOUR game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final 5 seconds of a game in these playoffs"
Haliburton was the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Iowa State.
He has played five seasons for the Sacramento Kings (and Pacers).
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Haliburton's FOUR game-winning/game-tying buckets in the final 5 seconds this postseason
Round 1, Game 5 vs. MIL
East Semis, Game 2 vs. CLE
East Finals, Game 1 vs. NYK
Finals, Game 1 vs. OKC"