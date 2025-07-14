LeBron James Makes Feelings Very Clear About Bulls Legend Michael Jordan
LeBron James and Michael Jordan will be forever linked due to them being two of the best ten NBA players of all time.
For many years, there has been a debate over who the better player will end up being.
Recently, James (via Mind the Game) spoke honestly about Jordan.
James: "When you talk about inspiration, there was nobody more inspiring to me than Michael Jordan... I think our games would have complemented as well."
Anytime James speaks about Jordan there is a large reaction on social media.
Many people commented on the clip.
@FirstSportzUSA: "Jordan fans can stop the hate now 😭 LeBron 🤝 MJ"
@WTohear80786: "You’re the goat LeBron"
@JDabz87: "Bron stay showing love to MJ. Haters will find something wrong with this too lol"
@sadboiburneracc: "Surely him respecting past generations and paying homage to his inspirations while also playing fun with his naysayers will go over well.
Surely a certain group of “fans” won’t try to clip this and turn it into something wildly out of context to bash him.
Right?"
@SrHolifield: "MJ was a scorer a scorer scorer scorer he had a scorer mentality meanwhile 3x steals champ DPOY.. That was as underhanded of a complement if I ever heard one."
James still remains one of the best players in the NBA at 40.
He finished his 22nd season averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.