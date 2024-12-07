LeBron James Makes Full-Court Pass In Lakers-Hawks Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
During the first quarter, LeBron James made an excellent full-court pass to Anthony Davis that got a lot of views on social media.
James had eight points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 3/5 from the field in 12 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA TV: "LeBron gets the steal and sends a DIME down the floor to AD 🤝"
Fans react to the play in the comments.
@MaxProfit_Cincy: "Yr 22 amazing"
@PrizePicks: "cherry picking crazy"
MF_CLOUDS: "Wow 🤯"
While he has been known for a lot of things, it's possible that James has been underrated passer over his 22-year career.
The four-time NBA Champion is currently averaging 9.0 assists per contest in his first 22 games of the season.
The Lakers have only lost two games in a row, but Friday's matchup feels like a game they need to have.
They have lost their last two games (against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat) by a total deficit of 70 points.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic after the first quarter: "First quarter: Lakers 29, Hawks 26
That was a bounce-back quarter for LA from an effort, competitive spirit and offensive organization perspective. Still far too many defensive breakdowns. Hawks missed some good looks. AD has 9 points. Rui has 7 points. LeBron has 6 points."
After Atlanta, the Lakers will return home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday in Los Angeles.