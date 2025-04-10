LeBron James Makes Honest Anthony Davis Comment After Lakers-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, LeBron James and Anthony Davis faced off for the first time since the blockbuster trade earlier this year.
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the the Dallas Mavericks (in Texas) by a score of 112-97.
James finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/20 from the field in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the game, James spoke about Davis.
James (h/t Spectrum SportsNet): "It was just different... I ain't got comfortable yet with him being on the other side."
Davis had a quiet night, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Loved what the Lakers' defense did in the 4th against the Mavs. Made life tough on the Mavs, especially Anthony Davis"
James and Davis were teammates for part of six seasons.
In that span, they won the 2020 NBA Championship (and reached the Western Conference finals twice).
Davis made four All-Star Games with the Lakers.
Via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune: "Anthony Davis is a Lakers legend and he will have his No. 3 jersey retired one day. Some of his accomplishments while with the Lakers:
- NBA champion
- NBA Cup champion
- Olympic Gold
- 4× NBA All-Star
- All-NBA First Team
- All-NBA Second Team
- 2× NBA All-Defensive First Team"