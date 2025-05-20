LeBron James Makes Honest Boston Celtics Statement
The Boston Celtics are coming off a disappointing NBA playoffs where they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round (in six games).
While Jayson Tatum suffered a season-ending injury, they had already been on the verge of going down 3-1 (with Tatum).
Even with the early loss, the Celtics have had an incredible run over the last eight years with Tatum (and Jaylen Brown).
In that span, the franchise has reached the Eastern Conference finals five times, NBA Finals twice (and won the 2024 title).
Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made an honest statement about the Celtics (via Mind The Game).
James: "Sometimes they get a little bored because of how great they are. Not only as those two as individuals, but them as a team. Sometimes, it looks like they get bored."
The Celtics had been coming off another dominant regular season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.
This season, the Lakers and Celtics split their two games against each other.
In their most recent meeting, the Celtics won (in Boston) by a score of 111-101.
James finished the loss with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes.
While the Celtics have put together an incredible run, they will have a lot of questions to answer about the future of their roster this summer.
Via @tatumrises: "Celtics | 2025-26 Salaries
Jayson Tatum: $54.1M
Jaylen Brown: $53.1M
Jrue Holiday: $32.4M
Kristaps Porzingis: $30.7M
Derrick White: $28.1M
Sam Hauser: $10M
Payton Pritchard: $7.2M
Combined: $215.6M
2nd apron: $207.8M (projected)"