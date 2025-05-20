Fastbreak

LeBron James Makes Honest Boston Celtics Statement

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) spoke about the Boston Celtics.

Ben Stinar

Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after the game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics are coming off a disappointing NBA playoffs where they lost to the New York Knicks in the second round (in six games).

While Jayson Tatum suffered a season-ending injury, they had already been on the verge of going down 3-1 (with Tatum).

Even with the early loss, the Celtics have had an incredible run over the last eight years with Tatum (and Jaylen Brown).

In that span, the franchise has reached the Eastern Conference finals five times, NBA Finals twice (and won the 2024 title).

Jan 25, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made an honest statement about the Celtics (via Mind The Game).

James: "Sometimes they get a little bored because of how great they are. Not only as those two as individuals, but them as a team. Sometimes, it looks like they get bored."

The Celtics had been coming off another dominant regular season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 61-21 record.

This season, the Lakers and Celtics split their two games against each other.

In their most recent meeting, the Celtics won (in Boston) by a score of 111-101.

James finished the loss with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes.

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While the Celtics have put together an incredible run, they will have a lot of questions to answer about the future of their roster this summer.

Via @tatumrises: "Celtics | 2025-26 Salaries

Jayson Tatum: $54.1M
Jaylen Brown: $53.1M
Jrue Holiday: $32.4M
Kristaps Porzingis: $30.7M
Derrick White: $28.1M
Sam Hauser: $10M
Payton Pritchard: $7.2M

Combined: $215.6M
2nd apron: $207.8M (projected)"

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) stand on the court during a timeout during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
