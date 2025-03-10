Fastbreak

LeBron James Makes Honest Boston Celtics Statement

Lakers star LeBron James spoke about the Boston Celtics after Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; TNT courtside reporter Allie La Force (right) interviews Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) after the game against the Boston CelticsStaples Center.Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; TNT courtside reporter Allie La Force (right) interviews Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) after the game against the Boston CelticsStaples Center.Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played a high-profile game against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Lakers lost by a score of 111-101.

Despite an early exit due to injury, LeBron James finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 11/23 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

After the game, James spoke about the Celtics (h/t Tom Carroll of WEEI).

James: "We’re not where they are, that’s the defending champion, and they’ve been playing basketball together for a long time... They got a great chemistry and know what they wanna do. We made an acquisition late in the season that we’re still trying to build."

NBA
Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Lakers split their two matchups with Boston this year.

James will now be out for an extended period of time.

Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on Sunday): "Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least 1-to-2 weeks with a groin strain, sources tell ESPN. James will wait for the groin injury to calm down over the next 24 hours and receive another evaluation."

James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.

He is in his seventh season playing for Los Angeles (and 22nd in the NBA).

NBA
Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) attempts a shot past Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first quarter at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Lakers will resume action on Monday night when they play D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York (without James).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.