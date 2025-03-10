LeBron James Makes Honest Boston Celtics Statement
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played a high-profile game against the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.
The Lakers lost by a score of 111-101.
Despite an early exit due to injury, LeBron James finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists while shooting 11/23 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game, James spoke about the Celtics (h/t Tom Carroll of WEEI).
James: "We’re not where they are, that’s the defending champion, and they’ve been playing basketball together for a long time... They got a great chemistry and know what they wanna do. We made an acquisition late in the season that we’re still trying to build."
The Lakers split their two matchups with Boston this year.
James will now be out for an extended period of time.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on Sunday): "Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least 1-to-2 weeks with a groin strain, sources tell ESPN. James will wait for the groin injury to calm down over the next 24 hours and receive another evaluation."
James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He is in his seventh season playing for Los Angeles (and 22nd in the NBA).
The Lakers will resume action on Monday night when they play D'Angelo Russell and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York (without James).