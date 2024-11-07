LeBron James Makes Honest Ja Morant Statement After Lakers-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Despite a strong performance from four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, the Lakers lost by a score of 131-114.
During the game, James and Ja Morant had several entertaining moments.
Via House of Highlights: "Bron hit the ‘too little’ on Ja and a couple plays later Ja returned the favor 😳🍿
Got a tech after shove"
James was asked about Morant after the loss (via ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
The two-time NBA All-Star had only appeared in nine games last due to injury and suspension.
James: "The inspiration that he gives to the younger generation alone is huge for our league, and it's great to have him back out there."
Morant finished the night with 20 points, four rebounds and five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
The Grizzlies improved to 5-4 in their first nine games of the new season.
Following the Lakers, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in Memphis.
As for James, he finished the loss with 39 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 15/24 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 35 mintues of playing time.
Following the Grizzlies, the Lakers will return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening in Los Angeles.