LeBron James Makes Honest Luka Doncic Statement After Hornets-Lakers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers played their first game after the All-Star break when they hosted the Charlotte Hornets.
The Lakers surprisingly lost by a score of 100-97.
Luka Doncic, who was playing in his third game with the Lakers, finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 5/18 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes.
After the loss, LeBron James spoke about his new superstar teammate (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
James: "It's his third game since Christmas, and it's his third game with us... He still doesn't know all the plays; he doesn't know all the defensive coverages, all the signals and things that we've built since September. Obviously, we're trying to fast-track it on the fly. He's coming back from his injury, he's getting back into form. We're all working through it together."
James finished the loss with 26 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 10/22 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "LEBRON JAMES ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!?!
RISES UP FOR THE HAMMER AND BRONNY CAN'T BELIEVE IT"
The Lakers are 32-21 in 53 games, which has them as the fifth seed.
They will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night in Oregon.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron tonight:
26 PTS
7 REB
11 AST
2 BLK
Averaging 22/7/8 next to Luka Doncic."