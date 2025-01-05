LeBron James Makes Honest Michael Jordan Statement After Hawks-Lakers Game
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 119-102.
LeBron James finished with 30 points, three rebounds and eight assists.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Breaking records like a broken record. LeBron James passes Michael Jordan for MOST 30+ point games in NBA history."
After the game, James was asked about Jordan (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).
James: "Arguably the greatest to ever play the game... I wear 23 because of him. To know that I can sit here and be in the room or the conversation or whatever it is. You mention MJ. It's like super duper dope for me being a kid from where I'm from."
Many consider James and Jordan to be the two greatest players of all time.
Therefore, fans will likely enjoy hearing James speak about Jordan.
James is averaging 24.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest while shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 31 games.
At 40, he continues to do the unthinkable and will likely be named to his 21st NBA All-Star Game next month.
Via StatMamba: "LeBron James since Christmas:
30.5 PPG
8.3 APG
3.5 3PM
58/56/91%"
With the win over the Hawks, the Lakers are now 20-14 in 34 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They will visit the Houston Rockets on Sunday in Texas.
In addition to the Lakers, James has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers over 22 seasons.