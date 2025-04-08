LeBron James Makes Honest Oklahoma City Thunder Statement
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
The Lakers dominated, winning by a score of 126-99.
LeBron James finished the victory with 19 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 9/16 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the game, James was honest about the Thunder when he met with the media.
James: "Between them and Cleveland, they're the best teams in the NBA... When your the number one team in the west and you can't have a let up no matter what the score is. They're always going to make a push. That's why they are where they are at this point in the season."
Even with the loss, the Thunder are still an incredible 64-14 in 78 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and lost two in a row).
Via Joel Moran of Pick a Side: "Only 7 teams have a winning record against .500 teams or better:
1. OKC Thunder 28-10
2. Cleveland Cavaliers 25-8
3. Boston Celtics 22-11
4. Houston Rockets 21-16
5. Los Angeles Lakers 20-16
6. Golden State Warriors 20-18
7. Indiana Pacers 17-15"
The Lakers and Thunder will play one more time (on Tuesday) in Oklahoma City.
James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 67 games.