LeBron James Makes Honest Statement About 2016 Golden State Warriors

LeBron James spoke about his matchup between the Cavs and Warriors.

Jun 19, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after beating the Golden State Warriors in game seven of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The 2016 NBA Finals was among the most exciting of all time.

Despite falling into a 3-1 hole, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to win three straight games to beat the Golden State Warriors.

Recently, James spoke about the series in the latest episode of Mind the Game.

James: "They were the better team... We hit a momentum pop... There was nothing they have did about it once we got to that point. They won the most games in NBA history in the regular season... That was the 73-9 team."

James finished the Game 7 victory with 27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 9/24 from the field in 47 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "LeBron in The 2016 Finals:

— 29.7 PPG
— 11.3 RPG
— 8.9 APG
— 2.6 SPG
— 2.3 BPG

And the only 3-1 comeback in Finals history."

James led the Cavs to the NBA Finals in all four seasons he was with the franchise from 2015-18.

However, they were only able to win one time (and they lost to the Warriors in the other three).

The future Hall of Famer then signed with the Los Angeles Lakers over the 2018 offseason (where he has spent the last seven years).

At 40, James is still an All-Star.

James wrote (via X) on May 23: "ALL NBA at 40!! Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.👑🙏🏾"

