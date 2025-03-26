Fastbreak

LeBron James Makes Honest Statement About Michael Jordan Relationship

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James spoke about NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Ben Stinar

Dec 10, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) are swarmed by media after the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) are swarmed by media after the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James is widely considered one of the best five players in NBA history.

Many believe he is in the running for the greatest of all time with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.

For most of his career, James has been compared to the Chicago Bulls legend.

LeBron James NBA
Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, James was asked about his relationship with Jordan.

James: "We're in a good spot. We don't talk."

McAfee: "Why not, you think?"

James: "Because I'm still playing... I'm still focused on my craft right now."

James also added: "I wear 23 because of MJ... The inspiration that he gave me as a kid in Akron, Ohio.

Jordan spent 15 seasons in the NBA with the Bulls (and Washington Wizards).

He is most known for his legendary run with the Bulls where he won six NBA Championships in 13 years.

NBA
June 7, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan assess their situations during a break in play during the 1998 NBA Finals. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

James was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft (out of high school).

Therefore, he missed Jordan (who retired after the 2002-03 season) by only one year.

LeBron James
Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James (6) makes his draft picks before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Right now (at 40), James still remains among the best players in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebound 8.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 60 games.

He has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers over 22 seasons.

NBA
Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-28 record in 71 games.

They will play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.