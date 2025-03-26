LeBron James Makes Honest Statement About Michael Jordan Relationship
LeBron James is widely considered one of the best five players in NBA history.
Many believe he is in the running for the greatest of all time with Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
For most of his career, James has been compared to the Chicago Bulls legend.
In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, James was asked about his relationship with Jordan.
James: "We're in a good spot. We don't talk."
McAfee: "Why not, you think?"
James: "Because I'm still playing... I'm still focused on my craft right now."
James also added: "I wear 23 because of MJ... The inspiration that he gave me as a kid in Akron, Ohio.
Jordan spent 15 seasons in the NBA with the Bulls (and Washington Wizards).
He is most known for his legendary run with the Bulls where he won six NBA Championships in 13 years.
James was the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft (out of high school).
Therefore, he missed Jordan (who retired after the 2002-03 season) by only one year.
Right now (at 40), James still remains among the best players in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Lakers star is averaging 24.9 points, 8.1 rebound 8.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 60 games.
He has also spent time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers over 22 seasons.
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-28 record in 71 games.
They will play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.